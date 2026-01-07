'They'll find a reason to impeach me': Terrified of midterm elections, Trump urges GOP to be united

US President Donald Trump pressed Republican lawmakers to unite ahead of the November midterm elections, warning that a defeat could result in impeachment proceedings against him.

"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump told Republicans at a retreat in Washington, as per a report by Reuters.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I'll get impeached," the US President added flatly at the meeting at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

During the gathering, Trump urged GOP members to promote his policies on healthcare, gender, and election integrity to Americans. He pushed for a more unified party message as the vote approaches.

Trump expressed confidence in an "epic midterm victory" for the GOP but criticised members who did not support the party line. He encouraged Republicans to adjust their strategy as needed.

Trump also claimed there had been no homicides in Washington in the past seven months, despite reports of a murder on New Year's Eve and 127 homicides in 2025, drawing scrutiny over his statements.

Calling for flexibility on healthcare, Trump told lawmakers, "Figure it out."

Advertisement

The President did not directly address inflation or the cost of living in his speech, except to claim he had inherited the problem from the previous administration.

Military action in Venezuela has brought further pressure on the administration, with critics citing it along with economic concerns. The midterms will see all House seats and a third of Senate seats contested.

Many Democrats have called Trump's "invasion" of Venezuela a "lawless act" as there was no authorisation from the US Congress. As per CNN, the Senate is likely to vote on a measure to limit Trump's war powers in Venezuela on Thursday.

“Many Americans woke up to a sick sense of deja vu. Under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongers has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal, endless war so they can extract resources and expand their wealth," Congresswoman Delia C Ramirez wrote on X.