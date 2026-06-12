‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump slams Iran for drone attack on Indian vessels in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump claimed that an alleged Iranian drone attack targeting Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz had been “totally rebuffed”, calling the incident “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” and urging Tehran to “get their act together, and FAST.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!”

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Trump’s remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region following a series of US military strikes on commercial vessels linked to the ongoing blockade around Iranian ports. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces targeted a tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it allegedly violated the blockade and failed to comply with instructions. The strike marked the third such operation in as many days.

The maritime confrontation has already affected Indian nationals. Three Indian sailors were killed on June 10 after a US strike hit a tanker transiting the region, prompting a strong response from New Delhi. The Indian government condemned the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, asserting that such attacks “must end”, and summoned the deputy head of the US embassy in New Delhi to lodge an official protest.

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Earlier this week, 24 Indian crew members were rescued from a vessel off Oman’s southern coast after it issued a distress call reporting that it was on fire and sinking following a US strike, according to reports.

The latest developments come as Washington and Tehran continue to trade conflicting claims over a possible diplomatic breakthrough. While Trump has repeatedly asserted that a “great settlement” with Iran is close and could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials have maintained that no final agreement has been reached and that key issues remain unresolved.

The US military has maintained a blockade around Iranian ports since April, after Tehran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints through which roughly 20% of global oil and gas supplies typically pass. CENTCOM has said it has disabled nine vessels and redirected 135 others since the blockade began on April 13.

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Trump’s latest Truth Social post also accused Iran of negotiating in bad faith, claiming that details leaked by Tehran regarding the contours of a prospective agreement “bear no relation to the truth”, adding that dealing with Iranian leaders was marked by “no such thing as dealing in good faith.”