Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’ social media activity shows support for Joe Biden, was set to attend Democratic Party's convention in August

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the individual who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, appears to have used a social media platform called 'Gab' to express support for President Joe Biden and his policies, according to the platform's CEO.

Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, revealed that the company received an "emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency" concerning Crooks. "Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform," Torba stated on X (formerly Twitter). He added, "We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him."

Torba noted that the account, identified by the alias @epicmicrowave, was last active in 2021 and had posted a total of nine times. The account expressed support for Biden's COVID-19 lockdowns, border policies, and executive orders. One post from February 2021 included a dismissive comment about an election projection.

Torba mentioned that releasing this information was done "at significant personal and business risk," emphasizing that the evidence points to Crooks being a Biden supporter.

In related developments, the FBI confirmed that Crooks had searched for information about both Trump and Biden before the assassination attempt on July 13. The FBI disclosed that the 20-year-old had looked up dates for Trump’s appearances and the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where Democrats are expected to nominate Kamala Harris for president.

Crooks was shot and killed by the US Secret Service after firing multiple rounds from an AR-15 rifle at Trump. The former president narrowly escaped injury, with a bullet grazing his right ear. Crooks fired from a location 130 meters away from Trump, despite being within a security perimeter enforced by the Secret Service, FBI, and local law enforcement.

Reports also indicate that Crooks had placed explosives in his vehicle, which he intended to detonate after the assassination attempt. It was later discovered that Crooks, a registered Republican, had donated to the Progressive Turnout Project—a liberal voter turnout group—through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue.