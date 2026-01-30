Trump, sons sue IRS, Treasury Department for $10 billion over tax return leaks

US President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service and the US Treasury Department. He alleged that the disclosure of his tax returns to media organisations in 2019 and 2020 caused significant harm to his financial and personal interests. The complaint was submitted in Miami federal court and also lists Trump's sons and the Trump Organisation as plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs claimed the agencies failed to protect sensitive information. They alleged the agencies did not take mandatory precautions to prevent the leak by Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor. The tax records were reportedly provided to “leftist media” outlets, including the New York Times and ProPublica. Both outlets published multiple articles based on Littlejohn's disclosures.

The complaint stated that the Trumps suffered significant and irreparable harm due to the disclosures. This included reputational and financial damage, public embarrassment, and negative effects on their public standing. Prosecutors charged Littlejohn in September 2023, citing a political motive. He pleaded guilty in October 2023 to disclosing income tax return information without authorisation and was sentenced to five years in prison in January 2024.

The lawsuit claims the agencies' failures were either wilful or grossly negligent. The plaintiffs may seek punitive damages in addition to the $10 billion sought. Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary and acting IRS commissioner, is not named as a defendant.

Alejandro Brito, a Florida-based lawyer, filed or assisted in filing these lawsuits. He did not respond to a request for comment. Other plaintiffs include Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organisation.

Trump filed other large lawsuits since his re-election in 2024 including a $15 billion suit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House, alleging their publications aimed to undermine his election prospects. He is also seeking $10 billion from the Wall Street Journal over an article referencing Jeffrey Epstein and $10 billion from the BBC regarding its editing of a speech before January 6, 2021.

