'Get out of American as much as possible': Danish MP after Trump slaps 50% tariff on Canadian jets

Rasmus Jarlov, a Conservative MP from Denmark, on Friday attacked the US after President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on all Canadian aircraft sold to the United States. Trump also warned of immediate action against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the move would take effect unless Canada immediately certified business jets made by US aircraft maker Gulfstream Aerospace. He said that Ottawa's refusal to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets is "wrong and illegal".

Soon after this, Jarlov shared a million-dollar piece of advice for other countries.

"This is exactly why countries should not buy F35s. I am sorry we did. Get out of as much American as possible that this man can use to extort your country," Jarlov wrote on X.

— Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) January 30, 2026

At present, the Danish Armed Forces are an essential partner in F-35 production, development and sustainment activities, alongwith Lockheed Martin.

Both entities have partnered since the 1950s, with the T-33 Shooting Star, F-104 Starfighter, C-130 Hercules and the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Jarlov, however, was not the only one to decry Trump's latest tariff tantrum. Republican lawmaker Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska, also had quite the take.

"We treat our allies with brass knuckles, and our adversaries, like Putin and Xi, with velvet gloves," he wrote.

— Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) January 30, 2026

The tariff on Canadian jets comes amid strained trade ties between the US and Canada following reports that the Trump administration hosted the representatives of a separatist movement seeking independence for Alberta.

Ottawa has repeatedly rejected any notion of Canada breaking apart, even as Trump has repeatedly made comments about the country becoming the 51st US state and even went so far as to call former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'Governor of Canada'.

Incumbent Canadian PM Mark Carney said, "We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty. I'm always clear in my conversations with President Trump to that effect." Alberta is the country's main energy-producing province.