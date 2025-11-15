Trump to cut tariffs on beef, coffee, dozens of staples as grocery bills skyrocket for many Americans

President Donald Trump on Friday scrapped U.S. tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruits and dozens of other everyday food imports, a major reversal of a signature policy that defined much of his second term, according to Associated Press. The dramatic move comes amid growing voter frustration over high grocery bills and follows a string of off-year election losses in which Americans cited economic concerns as their top issue.

Trump, who has spent his second term imposing sweeping levies to push domestic production, abruptly announced the rollback while flying aboard Air Force One. “We just did a little bit of a rollback on some foods like coffee,” he said, hours after the White House released details of the tariff cuts.

When pressed on whether tariffs had contributed to rising prices, he conceded, “I say they may, in some cases,” though he maintained that “to a large extent they’ve been borne by other countries.”

But inflation remains elevated, despite Trump’s repeated claims that it has “vanished” since he took office. Democrats seized on the rollback as evidence that the policy had backfired.

Democrats call it an admission of failure

“President Trump is finally admitting what we always knew: his tariffs are raising prices for the American people,” Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer said.

He added that the administration is attempting a political “pivot to affordability” after taking a beating in recent elections.

Record-high beef prices and a sweeping rollback

Friday’s executive order removes tariffs on a wide range of staples: tea, fruit juice, cocoa, spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, certain fertilisers, and beef, which has hit record prices. Some items were not produced in the U.S. at all, meaning tariffs had little impact on domestic production but did inflate costs for consumers.

Industry groups welcomed the move. The Food Industry Association praised the “swift tariff relief,” saying U.S. import taxes are “an important factor” in a complex pricing environment.

“A critical step ensuring continued adequate supply at prices consumers can afford,” the group said.

Why now? New trade deals and political pressure

The White House said some of Trump’s earlier tariffs were no longer needed after his administration reached new framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina, aimed at boosting U.S. industrial and agricultural exports while easing trade barriers on food imports.

Trump had hinted earlier this week that coffee tariffs might drop, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “Coffee, we’re going to lower some tariffs. We’re going to have some coffee come in.”