HCC JV bags Rs 901 crore railway contract; stock reacts

Shares of infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) climbed on Friday after the company announced securing a significant contract in the railway sector. The company said that its joint venture has secured a project valued at Rs 901 crore.

At last check, shares of HCC were trading 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 18.13 on BSE from their previous close of Rs 18.01 apiece. The stock is nearly 44 per cent down year-to-date. The counter gained over 4 per cent in the last session on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that the contract was awarded by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for the construction of new tunnel-28 on the Tupul-Imphal new Broad Gauge (BG) railway line.

The project has been bagged by the HCC-VCCL joint venture, in which HCC holds a majority stake of 65 per cent.

HCC noted that the mandate entails the construction of a 3.5-kilometre main tunnel. The work involves comprehensive design, engineering, and commissioning services.

"The scope of work includes the design and proof-checking of a Broad-Gauge ballast-less track, followed by the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of all related systems and structures required for railway operations," the company said in a press release.

Also, earlier on December 3, 2025, the company had issued a clarification to the bourses regarding a significant increase in the volume of its securities across exchanges.

HCC had said that the movement was purely market driven and confirmed that there were no pending announcements, disclosures or information which were required to be reported.