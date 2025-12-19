Cold wave, dense fog prompt school closures across North India: Here are state-wise changes

A thick blanket of smog, dense fog, and severe cold wave conditions has led to widespread disruption across several parts of India, with schools across multiple states either closing or shifting to online and hybrid learning modes. In response to worsening weather conditions, local authorities have issued advisories, prioritising the safety of students.

Advertisement

State-wise school closures and adjustments:

Uttar Pradesh:

In Lucknow, the district administration revised school timings due to extreme cold and dense fog. Schools across all boards, from Class 1 to Class 12, will now begin classes after 9 am until further notice.

Meanwhile, Rampur has declared a complete holiday for schools up to Class 8 from December 18 to 20 due to severe cold, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will operate between 10 am and 3 pm.

Bareilly has also ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 8 during the same dates due to cold wave conditions, although schools with pre-scheduled exams are allowed to continue.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, online and hybrid learning methods have been adopted for students, with physical classes continuing for Classes 10 and 12.

Advertisement

Delhi-NCR:

The capital has invoked GRAP Stage 4, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has slipped into the ‘severe’ category. Schools from Nursery to Class 5 have shifted to online learning, while Classes 6 to 11 will follow hybrid learning. Classes 10 and 12 will continue with physical attendance due to upcoming board exams.

The Delhi High Court has also advised virtual appearances for advocates and litigants. Meanwhile, government and private offices in the capital have been instructed to operate at 50% capacity, with work-from-home arrangements in place for the remaining staff.

Jammu and Kashmir:

In the state’s winter chill, schools across most regions have been closed from December 13 to 19, 2025, due to the severe cold and snowfall. This closure affects all schools up to Class 8, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely as freezing temperatures continue to disrupt normal life.

Advertisement

What’s next?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog will persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, while severe cold conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. Light rainfall and snowfall have been forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between December 20 and 23.

The IMD also warned that cold wave conditions may persist in central, northwest, and northeast India. Parents and students are advised to stay updated on fresh advisories from local administrations, as more closures or timing adjustments may be announced based on the evolving weather conditions.