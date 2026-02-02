Trump to shutdown Kennedy Center on July 4 as US marks 250 years of independence

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to shut the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts for nearly two years as part of an ambitious reconstruction project, with the closure slated to begin on July 4. The date also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

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The proposed shutdown, which would begin in July pending approval from the Kennedy Centre's board, is part of Trump’s broader effort to reshape the iconic cultural institution. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he believes halting entertainment operations is the “fastest way” to transform what he referred to as the “Trump Kennedy Center” into a venue of greater “success, beauty and grandeur.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Trump’s increasing influence over the institution. Over the past year, he named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center, reconstituted its board with political allies, and backed the decision to rename the venue the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a move that has drawn sharp criticism.

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Several artists and cultural organisations have already pulled out of scheduled performances in protest. Composer Philip Glass withdrew the premiere of his symphony Lincoln, while major productions such as Hamilton and performances by the Martha Graham Dance Company were also cancelled. The Washington National Opera has indicated plans to leave the venue after five decades.

Trump has said financing for the reconstruction is in place, though he did not provide details. The project follows other high-profile initiatives, including plans to build a $300 million ballroom at the White House and a proposed 250-foot monument called the “Independence Arch.”

Democrats and members of the Kennedy family have questioned the legality of the renaming, noting the center's name was established by Congress. The Kennedy Center, which typically hosts over 2,000 events annually, has yet to issue an official response.

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(With inputs from Reuters)