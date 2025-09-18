Trump’s 12-foot golden statue unveiled outside US Capitol as Fed announces rate cut

A 12-foot golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the US Capitol, stirring both awe and controversy. The striking statue made its debut just as the Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, setting the stage for a day filled with debate about the future of cryptocurrency, monetary policy, and the role of government in financial markets.

A statement of support for cryptocurrency

Funded by cryptocurrency investors, the statue aims to provoke dialogue about the intersection of digital currency and traditional finance. "Organisers said the piece is intended to provoke debate about the future of digital currency, monetary policy, and the federal government’s role in financial markets," according to reports from ABC affiliate WJLA. The statue’s unveiling was strategically timed to align with the Fed’s announcement, as it highlights Trump’s outspoken support for cryptocurrencies.

Group members behind the installation explained that the statue serves as a tribute to Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency stance. As the golden figure gleamed under the Washington sun, observers flooded social media, praising the president for his strong position on digital currency. The installation is expected to draw attention throughout the day, with many keen to engage in the larger conversation sparked by this controversial artwork.

Fed cuts rates amid political tension

The timing of the statue’s unveiling is no coincidence. As the statue captured the attention of the Capitol, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of its first interest rate cut in 2025 was making waves. The Fed lowered its key short-term rate to 4.1%, down from 4.3%, marking a significant shift in the central bank's policy stance. While some analysts are hopeful about the possibility of further cuts, the Fed has indicated that it plans to make just one more reduction in 2026. This move has left Wall Street feeling somewhat underwhelmed by the central bank's long-term plans.

For Trump, the Federal Reserve’s actions have often been a point of contention. Known for his constant criticism of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Trump’s reaction to the rate cut decision is keenly anticipated. Despite his often combative stance, the president’s crypto-friendly image now stands in stark contrast to the traditional policies of the central bank, making the release of the statue all the more symbolic.