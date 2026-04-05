‘Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time’: Trump’s cryptic post sparks speculation over possible Iran move

US President Donald Trump on April 5 posted a cryptic message on social media reading “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”, triggering speculation about a possible major announcement related to escalating tensions with Iran.

The brief message offered no explanation, but it comes amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows.

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Trump had earlier said there was a “good chance” a deal with Iran could be reached soon. Speaking to Fox News, he indicated negotiations were ongoing behind the scenes and suggested an agreement could emerge within days.

The timing of the new post has drawn attention because it follows Trump’s earlier decision to temporarily pause US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. According to the president, the pause was made at Iran’s request to allow space for negotiations. The window was expected to expire Monday evening in US time, but Trump’s latest message appears to push anticipation toward Tuesday.

Despite signalling openness to diplomacy, Trump has also issued stark warnings. He previously said the United States was considering drastic action if Iran failed to comply with demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump warned Tehran that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” suggesting the possibility of coordinated strikes on key infrastructure.

The tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified as the conflict in the Middle East enters its second month with no clear path to de-escalation.

Iran has shown little indication it intends to back down. On Sunday, Iranian state television aired footage it claimed showed debris from an American aircraft allegedly shot down by Iranian forces during a recent rescue mission.

However, a regional intelligence official briefed on the operation told The Associated Press that two US transport planes were destroyed by the US military due to a technical malfunction during the mission, prompting the deployment of additional aircraft to complete the rescue.

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Trump has repeatedly warned that Iranian energy facilities could be targeted if negotiations fail and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to international shipping.

While the president has claimed that talks have made “great progress,” no agreement has been announced so far. Iranian officials have dismissed US proposals as “unrealistic, illogical and excessive,” underscoring the deep divide between the two sides.