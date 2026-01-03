The United States on Friday announced sweeping criminal charges against deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, accusing them of narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking and weapons-related conspiracies, in a dramatic escalation of Washington’s long-running confrontation with Caracas.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the couple had been indicted in New York and would soon be brought to the United States to face trial. In a post on X, Bondi said Maduro and Flores would “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the indictment, Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States. US prosecutors allege that the charges stem from years of cooperation between Maduro’s government and international drug trafficking organisations.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces had carried out a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, during which Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and promised further details at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of running what he describes as a “narco-terrorist” state. US officials allege that Maduro led the Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuela-based drug trafficking network that Washington has designated a global terrorist organisation. American authorities have also claimed links between the Venezuelan government and criminal groups such as Tren de Aragua and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

The Trump administration says its actions are aimed at curbing the flow of illegal drugs into the United States. Under this justification, Washington has expanded naval patrols in the Caribbean, seized oil tankers linked to Venezuela, and carried out strikes on vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking operations.

Critics, however, argue that Venezuela is not a major source of fentanyl, noting that Colombia and Mexico play far larger roles in global narcotics supply chains. They have questioned whether the scale of the US response reflects broader political objectives rather than drug enforcement alone.

Beyond narcotics allegations, the US has made clear that it wants Maduro removed from power. Washington and several allies accuse him of rigging elections, suppressing dissent and presiding over a corrupt and authoritarian regime. The United States has refused to recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president for years and has imposed sweeping economic sanctions.

Advertisement

In 2020, US prosecutors first charged Maduro with narco-terrorism and placed a reward that eventually rose to $20 million for information leading to his capture. Trump’s return to office has marked a sharp shift in policy — from economic pressure and diplomatic isolation to direct military action — signalling a new and volatile phase in US-Venezuela relations.