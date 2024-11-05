US Election 2024: Expect a cliffhanger. Know about the states that could delay the result between Trump and Harris

The U.S. presidential showdown is set for Nov. 5, but a definitive winner between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump may remain elusive for days. With tight margins expected and a complicated vote-counting process, the world is bracing for a tense and potentially drawn-out verdict.

Arizona

In Arizona, where nearly 90% of voters opt for mail-in or early ballots, results could be skewed. Initial counts will likely lean toward Harris, but Election Day ballots, which take longer to tally, could tilt the numbers in Trump’s favor. Officials can process ballots as they come but must wait to reveal results until polls close. In 2022, one-fifth of all ballots in Maricopa County arrived late, taking days to finalize.

Georgia

Georgia could see a “blue mirage” early in the evening, with Harris leading thanks to early votes. State law mandates all early and absentee ballots be counted and reported by 8 p.m. ET, but in-person votes, which favor Trump, will trickle in afterward. Overseas and military ballots, arriving up to three days post-election, could prove decisive if the race remains tight. In 2020, these ballots numbered over 21,000.

Michigan

Michigan’s new voting policies aim to expedite results compared to the delays of 2020. Early processing of mail ballots should prevent the “red mirage” that initially gave Trump the lead before Biden surged ahead. Yet, any delays will be scrutinized heavily, as mail ballots still favor Democrats.

Nevada

Nevada’s 2020 counting pace became a social media spectacle. This time, counties can start processing earlier, but it may not be enough for a swift call. The state still counts mail ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive four days later, a factor that historically favors Democrats.

North Carolina

Expect North Carolina to mirror past suspense. Early counts, dominated by mail ballots, will give Harris an initial edge, but Trump may close in as Election Day votes are tallied. Final clarity could be delayed for a week or more, as absentee ballots and overseas votes get counted during a 10-day period.

Pennsylvania

A key battleground, Pennsylvania is notorious for its delays. Mail ballots, which can’t be processed until Election Day, will prolong the count. Trump’s early lead, based on same-day votes, will likely diminish as Democratic ballots are tabulated. A new rule requires counties to disclose by midnight how many mail ballots remain, in an attempt to curb conspiracy theories.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s centralized processing and late-night ballot dumps could lead to familiar disputes. In 2020, Milwaukee’s early-morning count gave Biden a sudden lead, fueling Trump’s unfounded fraud allegations. A similar reporting pattern may repeat, adding to election night drama.

