US Elections 2024: Panic buttons, drones, snipers among plans on anvil to prevent ‘anything going wrong’ 

In an effort to reassure anxious voters, authorities are implementing unprecedented security measures to protect the election process on Election Day and in its aftermath.

Local officials nationwide are taking significant steps to secure polling locations, including deploying rooftop snipers at key vote-counting centres, providing panic buttons for election workers, and utilising surveillance drones to monitor the area.

Law enforcement is ramping up presence with additional patrols and keeping first responders on standby. States like Nevada and Washington have activated the National Guard in preparation for potential unrest, while Arizona’s Secretary of State has taken precautions by wearing a bulletproof vest.

Political analysts and pro-democracy advocates point out two key implications of these extensive security preparations. Firstly, they highlight that voters should feel confident that their ballots will be safe and that the electoral system is robust, thanks to safeguards introduced since the turbulent aftermath of the 2020 election. Secondly, they argue that it’s disheartening that such extensive measures are deemed necessary.

The primary concern, according to experts, stems from the right-wing election denial movement that emerged following Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 loss. His promotion of conspiracy theories mobilised crowds for “Stop the Steal” protests, culminating in the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump has since faced indictments related to his efforts to overturn the election, maintaining a plea of not guilty.

A significant focus of security efforts is on the period following the election, particularly in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, where vote counting may extend beyond Election Day. Officials are wary of misinformation spreading on social media, which could incite unrest and attempts to disrupt the counting process.

False claims and misleading information, often amplified by artificial intelligence, have reached alarming levels ahead of the election. Various groups, including independent and some Republican-aligned organizations, are disseminating numerous reports of alleged voting issues.

Despite the extensive preparations, there is hope that these measures will prove unnecessary, similar to the 2022 elections when predicted chaos did not materialise. In downtown Phoenix, for instance, the vote-tabulation centre is heavily fortified, and staff are monitoring social media in real time for any reports of problems. Drones will assist law enforcement in detecting potential threats.

Other states are implementing similar security enhancements. Hundreds of election offices are now equipped with bulletproof glass, steel doors and advanced surveillance systems. Some counties have provided panic buttons for poll workers to carry, while others are stocked with anti-contamination suits and Narcan in case of suspicious mail.

In Washington state and Oregon, ballot drop boxes have been set on fire, but officials have managed to recover most damaged ballots or contact voters for replacements. Incidents of violence, such as a poll worker being assaulted in San Antonio for enforcing a ban on political slogans in polling places, have also occurred.

Polls are set to close at 11:00 PM EDT (04:00 GMT) in most states, with Hawaii and Alaska closing later. Traditionally, election winners are announced shortly after polls close, but this year, experts predict it may take several days to determine the results due to a higher volume of mail-in votes and varying state rules for counting them. This means a candidate leading early could ultimately lose as all votes are tallied.

