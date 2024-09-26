US Elections 2024: Donald Trump threatens mass deportations of immigrants under Biden programs if reelected

Former President Donald Trump, whose anti-immigration stance is central to his reelection campaign, issued a stark warning on Wednesday about his intentions to expel hundreds of thousands of immigrants if he regains the White House.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump criticized two Biden administration initiatives designed to discourage direct asylum-seeking at the southern border and to streamline the immigration process. He stated that more than 1 million individuals who entered the U.S. through these programs should prepare to leave, declaring, “Get ready to leave because you’re going out real fast.”

Trump's immigration strategy is characterized by a promise of significant crackdowns, including mass deportations—a commitment he has made in previous campaigns. However, during his presidency, he never exceeded 350,000 deportations.

One of the Biden programs allows migrants from as far south as the Guatemalan border to utilize a smartphone app, CBP One, to schedule official border crossings for asylum requests. Since its launch in January 2023, approximately 813,000 migrants have used this system.

Additionally, another program initiated last year permits up to 30,000 individuals monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. if they secure financial sponsorship, pass background checks, and purchase plane tickets to American airports rather than arriving at the southern border. So far, about 530,000 people have entered the U.S. under this initiative.

Participants in both programs are granted humanitarian parole for two years, a policy the Biden administration promotes as a means to alleviate border chaos, disrupt smuggling operations, and enhance migrant vetting processes.

Critics, particularly Republicans, argue that these programs undermine established immigration laws set by Congress, suggesting that the Biden administration is permitting entry for individuals who might not qualify under traditional criteria. Consequently, Republican-led states have initiated lawsuits to challenge both policies.

In light of previous promises for mass deportations, Trump and his chief immigration policy strategist, Stephen Miller, have begun to outline more detailed plans for their execution in a potential second term, including the use of wartime powers, collaboration with aligned governors, and military involvement. Nevertheless, implementing large-scale deportations would likely encounter significant legal, logistical, and financial hurdles.

Immigration advocacy groups warn that Trump's rhetoric surrounding mass deportations is instilling fear within migrant communities. Esther Sung, legal director for the Justice Action Center, noted that when Republican-led states sought to end the sponsorship program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, her organization represented American sponsors eager to maintain the program.



