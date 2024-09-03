US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris brushes off 'jail Donald Trump' outburst at rally, declares 'We'll handle November, let courts handle him

Vice President and Democratic candidate for the US presidency, Kamala Harris received a thumping response from the crowd of supporters for her stance at a rally.

During a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh, where her emphasis was on winning the 2024 presidential election, she, addressing a large crowd alongside President Joe Biden, launched into a stinging critique of Donald Trump, accusing the former president of trying to drag the country backward, particularly in regard to workers' rights.

Related Articles

The rally, however, took an unexpected turn when a member of the audience interrupted her speech, shouting, "He's [Trump] going to jail!" Harris, amused but composed, responded by urging the crowd to "let the courts handle that," urging her supporters to focus on the upcoming election.

Member of the crowd: He’s going to jail!



Kamala Harris: The courts will handle that. We will handle November pic.twitter.com/KscWf7HrBw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

Continuing her speech, Harris highlighted Trump's past actions against workers, reminding the crowd that as president, he blocked overtime benefits for millions, opposed raising the minimum wage, and appointed union busters to the National Labor Relations Board. She warned that a second Trump term would likely bring more tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations at the expense of working Americans.

As the rally-goer’s comment stirred excitement, Harris deftly redirected the energy back to the task at hand. "We’ll handle November. Let the courts handle that other thing. But we’re not going back," she declared, prompting the crowd to chant in unison, "We’re not going back!"