US elections 2024: Donald Trump is returning as US President; will Trump Towers see a massive resurgence in India?

The US election results are almost finalized, with former President Donald Trump poised to return to office in a historic comeback. As the last votes are tallied, it’s now nearly certain that Trump will reclaim the presidency, marking an unprecedented second term after his 2016-2020 tenure. This victory not only stirs strong reactions within the U.S. but also holds significant implications for India, a country where Trump’s influence extends beyond politics.

Trump’s ties with India go beyond diplomatic exchanges; his brand has a major presence here through high-profile real estate projects, particularly Trump Towers in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. These iconic skyscrapers have long been status symbols, attracting affluent Indian buyers. With Trump’s re-election, there is widespread speculation that demand for these properties could surge, potentially driving up both their value and market interest.

Tribeca Developers, led by founder Kalpesh Mehta, for instance, is forging ahead with its ambitious plans to expand the Trump Towers brand in India. As the exclusive licensor and now also the developer of these luxury properties, Tribeca is eyeing four to five new projects across major Indian cities, including Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. These deals are expected to be finalized by September this year, just before the window closes due to the upcoming U.S. presidential election, where former President Donald Trump is a key candidate.

Donald Trump’s connection with India is deeply intertwined with his global real estate empire, particularly through the Trump Organization’s ventures in luxury residential projects. India, a burgeoning market with a growing base of affluent consumers, has always been an object of interest for Trump, particularly for his brand of high-end real estate. Stemming from that, the Trump Towers in India represent some of the most prestigious addresses in the country, symbolizing luxury and exclusivity, characteristics synonymous with Trump’s global brand.

The Trump Organization’s entry into the Indian market began with strategic partnerships with prominent Indian real estate developers. The first of these projects was Trump Towers Pune, developed in collaboration with Panchshil Realty. These twin towers, with their sleek black glass exteriors and opulent interiors, quickly became a landmark in Pune’s skyline. Following the success of Pune, the Trump brand expanded to Mumbai, partnering with Macrotech Developers (formerly known as Lodha Group) to create Trump Tower Mumbai, a luxury residential skyscraper that promises a lavish lifestyle in the heart of India’s financial capital.

Over the years, the Trump brand has continued to grow its footprint in India, with more projects in cities like Kolkata and Gurugram. Despite the controversies surrounding Donald Trump, including his tenure as President of the United States, the Trump name has retained its appeal in the Indian real estate market. This is evident from the ongoing and upcoming projects that Tribeca Developers, the exclusive licensee of the Trump brand in India, is spearheading. The luxury and prestige associated with the Trump Towers continue to attract India’s ultra-rich, ensuring the brand’s sustained relevance in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Trump’s business interests in India have not been without their challenges, particularly concerning the political implications of his global dealings. Critics have pointed to potential conflicts of interest, especially during his presidency, when Trump’s business dealings in India and other countries came under intense scrutiny. For example, way back in 2018, a scathing piece in The New Republic, a liberal American magazine, claimed that Trump’s business partnerships in India are creating conflicts of interest in the White House and corrupting the presidency.

“In India, Donald Trump has repeatedly chosen to partner with people who have close connections to ‘extreme and corrupt politicians’, as the Center for American Progress recently put it, and, in one case, with a far-right elected official himself,” an excerpt in the article read.

Despite these controversies, the Trump brand has managed to thrive in India, leveraging the country’s booming real estate market and the aspirations of its wealthy citizens.

These ventures underscore Trump’s broader strategy of capitalizing on emerging markets, where the demand for luxury is on the rise. India, with its growing economy and increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, represents a key market for the Trump Organization, further solidifying Donald Trump’s connection to the country.

Experts highlight that the outcome of the US elections will significantly impact India, especially given the deep economic ties between the two nations. In the real estate sector, the repercussions are expected to be even more pronounced, regardless of who emerges as the victor.

Speaking to Business Today, Anuj Puri, Chairman of the real estate consultancy firm Anarock, suggests that the effects on the Indian market will hinge on a variety of factors beyond just the election results.

"The results of the upcoming US elections can have an effect on the Indian real estate industry. In the first place, the Indian economy is linked closely with what happens the US, which is why our stock markets react to major announcements there. Also, the elections may cause changes in global investor confidence levels, and economic policies worldwide. Depending on how the election turns out, there may be fluctuations in interest rates there, and currency exchange rates could impact factors such as borrowing costs and investment trends. These impact the accessibility of Indian real estate for overseas investors, like NRIs," he says.

Coming to Trump, despite the controversies and legal challenges surrounding Trump, his brand continues to command a premium in the Indian real estate market. Tribeca’s ongoing projects, including Trump Towers in Gurugram and Kolkata, reflect this enduring appeal. The developer has already sold out the first tower of its luxury housing development, The Edge, in Mumbai's Parel area. This project, part of a cluster redevelopment initiative, has seen strong sales, with homes priced between ₹4 crore and ₹12 crore. Tribeca plans to launch the second tower in January 2025.

Looking ahead, Tribeca’s partnership with the Tejukaya group in Mumbai could lead to the development of yet another Trump Tower in the city’s Matunga area. With robust sales and a growing portfolio, Tribeca is also considering entering the capital markets, aiming to list the company within the next four years.

As Tribeca continues to expand its footprint in India, the future of Trump Towers looks promising, driven by a blend of luxury, controversy, and the relentless pursuit of real estate excellence.