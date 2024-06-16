US mass shooting: Gunman opens fire at water park leaving 'numerous wounded victims'

A gunman opened fire in a water park in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills as families were enjoying beating the summer heat. The incident left multiple wounded, authorities said. "It sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said as reported by AP.

According to authorities, they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. The sheriff informed that a handgun and three empty magazines had been recovered. “So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Bouchard said.

The firing left "numerous wounded victims," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities took to social media and said there was still an active crime scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was provided by the officials, including the condition of the victims. Rochester Hills is about 24 km south of Oxford, where, in 2021, a 15-year-old shot and killed four high school students.

Bouchard stated that Saturday’s shooting was “a gut punch” for the county. "We’ve gone through so many tragedies,” the sheriff said. "You know, we’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with."