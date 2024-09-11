US Presidential Debate 2024: ‘If Kamala Harris can do great things, why hasn’t she,’ asks Elon Musk

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, commenting on the presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, asked if the VP, as she promised, can do great things, why has she not already. Musk is a vocal supporter of Trump, and is known for publicly criticising US President Joe Biden and Harris.

Musk said that while the debate hosts were not fair to Trump, Harris exceeded most people’s expectations. “That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already,” he said.

The billionaire asked if that’s what Americans want – to continue the same way for four more years, or to embrace change.

While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight.



That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job.



Earlier in the day, he had poked fun at pop star Taylor Swift after she endorsed Harris, and said a lot can be accomplished if the US is led by calm and not chaos. She said that Harris is a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and can accomplish much more for the country, and signed it "childless cat lady," a reference to controversial remarks made by Trump's vice presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance. “Fine Taylor…you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he said.

In a separate post he had said that unless there are significant government reforms, laws and regulations would continue getting worse every year. “Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, Kamala does not. We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins,” he said.

KAMALA VS DONALD

Kamala Harris exhibited a steady hand at the 90-minute debate in Pennsylvania as she continued to goad Donald Trump, challenging him on foreign policy, economy and abortion. When Trump criticised the current administration, Harris said, “You're not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me.”

Harris said that two very different visions for the country were on display at the debate – on that harped about the past, and one that focussed on the future.

The VP pulled no punches and said that some of the military leaders she spoke to called him a “disgrace”.

Trump asked Harris why she had not done during her tenure as VP what she is promising now. “She just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that. She's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She's been there for three and a half years,” he said, adding that the administration had three and a half years to fix the border, create jobs, and all the other things it talked about.

The debate moderators from ABC News had to inject fact-checks multiple times during the debate.

Harris said Trump would sign the national abortion ban bill, while Trump called Harris a ‘Marxist’. Trump claimed Harris "hates Israel" while Harris said he "admires dictators”. US commentators said Harris had done better in the debate. Fox News, often considered partial towards Trump, said in an opinion piece that there was a “clear winner” but the election is far from over.