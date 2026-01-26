US Senator Ted Cruz blames JD Vance, 'sometimes' Trump for trade deal delay with India in leaked audio: Report

A new leak has opened a window into friction inside the US Republican establishment over the stalled India-US trade deal, with Senator Ted Cruz reportedly blaming key figures in the Trump administration for slowing negotiations even as tariffs on Indian exports remain at 50%, according to a report by Axios.

As per the report, Cruz privately held White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump responsible for holding up progress during phone calls with donors. Leaked audio recordings of the calls suggest Cruz told supporters he was “battling” the White House to secure the deal, and when asked who was resisting, he named Navarro, Vance and “sometimes” Trump, the report said.

The report comes amid continued uncertainty around the India-US trade agreement, with the 50% tariff regime still in place for nearly five months. Trade negotiations between officials from the two countries had been underway even before the tariffs kicked in, with formal talks beginning in March-April last year after a February greenlight for discussions.

Despite the delays, Trump signalled confidence earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saying India and the US “are gonna have a good deal.”

Business Today has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio recordings.

Cruz’s private warning on tariffs and political fallout

Axios reported that Cruz also used the donor calls to flag the economic and political risks of Trump’s wider tariff push. In leaked recordings provided to the outlet by a Republican source, Cruz reportedly said he and several Republican senators tried to dissuade Trump from imposing the Liberation Day tariffs announced in April last year.

Cruz warned Trump that tariffs could trigger higher prices and hit Americans’ retirement savings accounts, a combination that could damage the Republican Party’s chances in the 2026 midterm elections. The report said Cruz argued such fallout could lead to Republicans losing control of both the House and Senate to Democrats.

The episode highlights broader divisions inside the Republican Party, which has traditionally leaned pro-free trade before Trump’s rise reshaped the party’s economic approach. Axios also noted that prominent Republicans are worried about losing ground in the 2026 midterms.

Cruz is also widely believed to be considering a presidential run in 2028, which could position him against Trump and Vance’s influence over the party.

Cruz’s long-standing pitch for closer India ties

Cruz, who finished second to Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, has consistently projected India as a natural partner for the US.

"India and America are natural allies. We are working together more and more. India is the largest democracy on the face of the earth. We're blessed to have over a half million Indian-Americans living in the great state of Texas,” Cruz said during a visit to India in 2019.