US shooting: Naval Academy in Maryland under lockdown after dismissed midshipman opens fire

The US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was placed under lockdown Thursday after reports that a dismissed midshipman returned to campus with a weapon and opened fire. Gunfire was reported inside Bancroft Hall, the massive dormitory that houses more than 1,600 midshipmen, according to Fox News, which cited Naval Academy sources. The alleged shooter was said to have knocked on doors while posing as a military policeman.

Video from the scene showed one individual being transferred from an ambulance to a medevac helicopter on campus, Fox News reported.

Lt. Naweed Lemar, spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said local law enforcement was working closely with the Naval Academy to respond. “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available,” he said in a statement.

Police remained near Bancroft Hall, described by the school as the largest single college dormitory in the world, with more than 1,600 rooms for midshipmen. The academy confirmed that it was monitoring the threat while the lockdown stayed in effect.