The United States has begun withdrawing some personnel from military facilities in the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, following warnings from Tehran that it would strike American bases in the region if Washington launches military action.

A US official said on Wednesday that certain staff at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar had been advised to leave by evening as a precautionary step. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to specify how many personnel were affected or whether the departures were mandatory, citing operational security. The move comes amid heightened regional anxiety after Iranian officials warned neighbouring countries that host US forces they could become targets in the event of a conflict.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Qatar confirmed that the measures were linked to current security conditions and said it was taking steps to protect citizens, residents and key infrastructure. Al Udeid, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, houses around 10,000 US troops and serves as a critical hub for regional operations.

The latest developments echo events from last year, when the United States quietly relocated some personnel and family members from bases in the region ahead of air strikes on Iran. Following those attacks, Tehran retaliated with missile strikes on Al Udeid, underlining the vulnerability of US assets in the Gulf.

Iran has now renewed its warnings, telling regional governments that American bases on their soil would be struck if the US intervenes militarily. According to an official familiar with the matter, Tehran has conveyed this message to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Advertisement

Iranian leaders have also intensified diplomatic outreach in recent days. State media reported that Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, held talks with Qatar’s foreign minister, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke with counterparts in the UAE and Turkey. Araqchi told UAE officials that calm had prevailed so far but stressed the need to avoid further escalation.

The warning comes as Iran struggles to contain the most serious wave of domestic unrest it has faced in decades. Protests that began over economic grievances have evolved into a broad challenge to the country’s clerical leadership, prompting a forceful crackdown by security forces. Iranian officials say more than 2,000 people have died in the violence, while rights groups estimate the toll to be even higher.

Advertisement

The unrest has sharpened rhetoric in Washington. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened action against Tehran, saying the United States would not stand by if Iranian authorities continue to suppress demonstrators. In recent interviews, he has warned of “very strong action” and openly encouraged protesters, raising fears that political pressure could translate into military confrontation.

Iran’s leadership, for its part, has accused the United States and Israel of fuelling the protests and has urged regional allies to resist any move that could pave the way for foreign intervention. Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said in a post on X that Iran’s earlier strike on Al Udeid demonstrated its readiness to respond to any aggression.

Some diplomats have sought to play down the US troop movements, describing them as a limited adjustment rather than a full-scale evacuation. They said there were no signs of a broad withdrawal of American forces from the region, characterising the move as a temporary posture change driven by caution rather than imminent conflict.

Behind the scenes, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran have narrowed. Direct contacts between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have reportedly been suspended, underscoring the fragile state of engagement.

Advertisement

Despite the turmoil, Western officials say Iran’s security apparatus remains firmly in control, with no immediate indication of regime collapse. Iranian leaders continue to project confidence, insisting that public support will allow the government to withstand both internal unrest and external pressure.

(With Reuters inputs)