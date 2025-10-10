Venezuela’s Machado credits Trump as ‘principal ally’ in democracy fight after Nobel win

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, newly named Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has dedicated the award to former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his role as “decisive” in the country’s fight for freedom.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the Nobel Committee’s announcement, Machado wrote, “This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

The 58-year-old opposition figure, who has been in hiding since August 2024, said the prize was a “moral victory for all Venezuelans who have not given up on democracy.”

Nobel committee praises her “courage amid darkness”

Announcing the award, the Nobel Committee hailed Machado for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and “keeping the flame of democracy alive amid growing darkness.”

Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes emphasised that the decision was “based solely on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” dismissing speculation that Trump’s highly public campaign for the prize influenced their choice.

Responding to questions about whether Trump’s campaign for the prize influenced the selection, Frydnes dismissed any suggestion of political pressure.

A defiant figure against Maduro

Machado, an industrial engineer turned political activist, has long stood at the forefront of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement. She was barred from running in the 2024 presidential elections — a contest widely condemned as neither free nor fair — and has faced constant threats from the Maduro government.

Refusing exile, Machado has continued to rally supporters from within Venezuela, calling for “peaceful resistance and international solidarity.”