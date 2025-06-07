'We could provide asylum': Russia says it’s ready to shelter Elon Musk if Trump feud spirals out of control

As tensions between Elon Musk and Donald Trump explode into a full-blown political feud, a senior Russian lawmaker has floated the possibility of offering Musk political asylum in Russia—a move reminiscent of past high-profile protections offered by the Kremlin.

Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, made the comment to Russian state news agency TASS, noting that Russia “could provide” asylum to Musk, should the billionaire seek it.

“Musk has a completely different game, that he will not need any political asylum, although, if he did, Russia, of course, could provide it,” Novikov said, drawing parallels to the asylum granted to Edward Snowden.

The remarks follow a volatile week in U.S. politics, with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon branding Musk “an illegal alien” and calling for his deportation and the government seizure of SpaceX under the Defense Production Act. Musk’s recent threats to pull his Dragon spacecraft—NASA’s link to the ISS—sparked national security concerns and further fueled calls for federal intervention.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov distanced Moscow from the fray, telling reporters, “This is a domestic issue of the United States, and we don't intend to interfere.”

Yet Russia’s history suggests otherwise. In addition to Snowden, it has sheltered other figures critical of Western governments, including British blogger Graham Phillips.

The Trump-Musk rupture has sent shockwaves through Washington. Once close allies, their relationship imploded after Musk lambasted Trump’s spending bill as an “abomination.” Trump retaliated with public insults, claiming Musk had “lost his mind,” and signaled a possible review of SpaceX’s federal contracts.

Though Trump later softened his stance, saying, “I just wish him well,” the threat lingers. Musk, for his part, has toned down his rhetoric, even pulling back a threat to shut down his NASA-linked spacecraft.

Still, with federal scrutiny mounting and allies turning hostile, Novikov’s asylum offer—however symbolic—highlights how far Musk’s political standing in the U.S. has shifted. And Russia, it seems, is watching closely.