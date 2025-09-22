‘We found an answer to autism’: Trump to make important medical announcement

US President Donald Trump said they have “found an answer to autism”, and teased a “very important” announcement that he wanted to make on Monday. While he did not elaborate on what the announcement was likely to be, it is expected that he would talk about unproven links between certain medicines and autism.

“Tomorrow we are going to have one of the biggest announcements medically in the history of the country. I think you are going to find it to be amazing. I think we have found an answer to autism, how about that? Tomorrow we are going to be talking at the Oval Office in the White House about autism,” said Trump on Sunday while speaking at a memorial event for assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona.

According to an earlier Wall Street Journal article, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is expected to announce concerns over the use of Kenvue's over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol by pregnant women, suggesting a potential link to autism. This claim contrasts with existing medical guidelines that consider the medication safe during pregnancy, according to the report.

Autism diagnoses in the United States have risen significantly since 2000, raising public concern. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that by 2020, the autism rate among 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, or 2.77 per cent, up from 2.27 per cent in 2018 and 0.66 per cent in 2000.

Kennedy has described the situation as an "autism epidemic" driven by "environmental toxins." While decades of research have not identified definitive causes of autism, many scientists believe that genetics, possibly combined with environmental factors, contribute to the condition.