'We have a big force going toward Iran': Trump issues warning but says US wants to avoid conflict

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signalled a sharp escalation in pressure on Iran, saying a “big force” was moving toward the country even as he insisted Washington was still hoping to avoid military action. The remarks came amid lingering tensions following months of protests in Iran and growing US military deployments across the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States had dispatched a major naval presence to the region but stressed that force remained a last resort.

“We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens. We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran over its handling of protests that erupted late last year, though his tone has softened in recent days as demonstrations appeared to taper off.

Trump claims Iran halted executions

The US President again claimed that American pressure had forced Iranian authorities to abandon plans to execute hundreds of protesters.

“I stopped 837 hangings on Thursday. They would have been dead. Every one of them would have been hung,” Trump said, calling the alleged executions something “from a thousand years ago”.

He said those facing execution were “mostly young men” and claimed Tehran backed down after being warned of severe consequences.

“I said, if you hang those people, you’re going to be hit harder than you’ve ever been hit. It’ll make what we did to your nuclear programme look like peanuts,” Trump said.

According to Trump, the executions were cancelled shortly before they were due to take place.

“An hour before this horrible thing was going to take place, they cancelled it. And they actually said they cancelled it, they didn’t postpone it, they cancelled it. So that was a good sign,” he added.

US military build-up in the region

US officials said an aircraft carrier strike group and additional military assets are expected to reach the Middle East in the coming days, according to Reuters.

Warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with several destroyers and fighter aircraft, began moving from the Asia-Pacific region last week as tensions with Iran escalated. One US official said the deployment could also include additional air defence systems.

On Wednesday, Trump said he hoped there would be no further US military action but warned Washington would respond decisively if Iran resumed its nuclear programme. “They can’t do the nuclear,” he said during an interview in Davos. “If they do it, it’s going to happen again.”

Protests and crackdown

Protests in Iran began in late December over economic hardship before spreading nationwide. Rights groups say the subsequent crackdown has been severe.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says it has verified more than 4,500 deaths linked to the unrest, with thousands more cases still under review. Iranian officials have acknowledged a death toll exceeding 5,000, including hundreds of security personnel.