‘We’re going to have a great relationship’: Donald Trump, Xi Jinping meet in South Korea after 6 years

US President Donald Trump met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a South Korean air base for the first time in six years. The meeting revolved around a possible trade war truce between the world's two largest economies.

“We know each other very well, we have a great relationship,” Trump told reporters as he and Xi posed for the cameras. "We are going to have a very successful meeting, there is no doubt. He (Xi) is a very tough negotiator. He is a great leader of a great country. We are going to have a great relationship for a very long time,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jinping added: "In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, you and I, at the helm of China-US relations, should stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations. I always believe that China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to Make America Great Again. Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. Over the years, I have stated in public many times that China and the United States should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us..."

The meeting in the southern port city of Busan concluded the US president's busy trip across Asia. Trump expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with Xi during talks held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Advertisement

However, with both countries taking a tough stance on economic and geopolitical competition, described by analysts as a new Cold War, many questions remain about the durability of any trade detente. The trade war reignited this month after Beijing proposed significantly expanding restrictions on exports of rare-earth minerals essential for high-tech applications, a sector dominated by China.

Trump promised to retaliate with additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports and other measures, including possible restrictions on exports to China made with US software.

Following intense negotiations over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expected Beijing to delay the rare earth controls for a year and resume purchases of US soybeans, important to American farmers. Before the summit, China purchased its first shipments of US soybeans in several months.