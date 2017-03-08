11 Indians lose billionaire status after note ban: Report

India's latest economic data may have supported the demonetisation move with over 7 per cent GDP growth in the latest quarter, but the country has lost 11 billionaires since the note ban announced on November 8.

However, the aggregate total wealth of the ultra-rich people has increased by 16 per cent over last year, Hurun Global Rich List India reported on Tuesday.

"India had a tough year because of disruptive government policies such as demonetisation drive. However, on a long term perspective, we do believe that such transparent currency economics will have a positive impact for the entrepreneurs," Hurun Report India Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

ALSO READ: UP Elections 2017: 5 key management lessons from Modi, Amit Shah's poll campaign



Among cities, Mumbai is the capital for India's super-rich as the city is home to 42 billionaires, followed by Delhi (21) and Ahmedabad (9).

In terms of billionaire spread state wise, Maharashtra topped the list with 51 billionaires, followed by Delhi 22, Gujarat (10) and Karnataka (9).

E-commerce entrepreneurs Sachin and Binny Bansal dropped out of the Global Billionaires list, while Acharya Balakrishna of Patanjali is the wealthiest new face at the 29th position with a networth of USD 3.7 billion.

Kiran-Mazumdar-Shaw is the only self-made woman billionaire with a wealth of USD 1.9 billion, the report added.

The report has also talked about rising billionaires outflow, the report said that 32 individuals migrated from India and UAE is the most preferred destination with 13 immigrants.

India now has 132 billionaires with a net worth of USD 1 billion or more and the cumulative wealth of the ultra- rich people stood at USD 392 billion, the report said.

ALSO READ: Worried about SBI's minimum Rs 5000 balance rule? Here's all you need to know



In the list of top 10 richest people Ambani is followed by the SP Hinduja & family, at the second position with a net worth of USD 14 billion, followed by Dilip Shanghvi, at the 3rd position with a wealth of USD 14 billion.

Others in the top 10 billionaires include, Pallonji Mistry at the fourth place at USD 12 billion, Lakshmi N Mittal (5th, USD 12 billion), Shiv Nadar

(6th, USD 12 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla (7th, USD 11 billion), Azim Premji (8th, USD 9.7 billion), Uday Kotak (9th, USD 7.2 billion) and David Reuben and Simon Reuben at the 10th place with USD 6.7 billion.

(With inputs from PTI)





