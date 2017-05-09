Mukesh Ambani gives one more reason to join Jio: JioFiber consumers to get 100GB free data

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: May 9, 2017 | 18:35 IST
After triggering a tariff war for mobile internet, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is now planning to launch high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. FTTH is a broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications.
The service is called JioFiber and it will be rolled out as a Preview in the coming weeks. JioFibre has already conducted trials in various cities and is ready for commercial launch.
All you need to know about Reliance JioFibre
- India Today Tech today broke some exclusive information on Reliance's upcoming broadband JioFiber plans. It said that under JioFiber Preview Offer, consumers will not have to pay for first 3 months service.
- However, there will be one time refundable installation fee of Rs 4,500 that consumers will have to pay to get the JioFiber. In case a consumer decides to opt out after free promotion expires, the company will refund the installation fee.
- JioFiber consumers will get 100GB data per month at the speed of 100mbps. Once the data is finished, the speed will reduce to 1mbps for unlimited data.
- JioFibre consumers will also get complimentary access to various Jio services, including 5GB cloud storage. The company says that JioFiber will be "India's first and only 100 per cent fiber video optimised network" that will enable users to access "ultra-high speed internet at fingertips".
- JioFiber users will also get dual-band Wi-Fi routers, which Reliance says will offer "best indoor coverage and connectivity with the Fiber Home Gateway".
- Reliance also says that users will be able to monitor and control their Wi-Fi remotely using a cloud link and that every time a new device connects to Fiber Home Gateway, users will get to know about it on their phone through an app.