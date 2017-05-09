Mukesh Ambani gives one more reason to join Jio: JioFiber consumers to get 100GB free data

After triggering a tariff war for mobile internet, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is now planning to launch high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. FTTH is a broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications.

The service is called JioFiber and it will be rolled out as a Preview in the coming weeks. JioFibre has already conducted trials in various cities and is ready for commercial launch.



All you need to know about Reliance JioFibre