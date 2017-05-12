Flipkart's Big 10 Sale to begin on May 14; offers buyback on smartphones

Flipkart will soon offer smartphones at up to 80 per cent off during its 'Big 10 Sale'. The sale will commence from May 14 and will continue till May 18.

Google's flagship device Google Pixel will be offered at just Rs 34,999. During the sale Moto G5 Plus will be priced at Rs 14,999. Other brands which will go on discount are Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo.

Flipkart will also introduce buyback guarantee during the sale. Under the scheme, Flikart promises to buyback your smartphone at an assured price. This offers you a guaranteed value for your phone when you make your next smartphone purchase on Flipkart.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is also underway and the company's lightening deals are going out of stock pretty quick. For more details, click here.

Ahead of its likely sale to Flipkart, online marketplace Snapdeal had announced its 'Unbox Dhamaka Sale' offering customers huge discounts and attractive deals.

In its two-day mega sale on May 11-12, Snapdeal is offering up to 70 per cent discount on categories including home, fashion and electronics.