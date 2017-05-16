Flipkart's Big 10 Sale Day 3: iPhone 7 at Rs 43,999 offer continues, iPad at Rs 24,900, Google Pixel for Rs 53,999

Flipkart began the third day of its Big 10 Sale with lucrative deals on mobile phones and electronics across premium brands. Apart from these primary categories, the e-tailer giant is offering discounts on appliances, fashion and home dÃ©cor under the sale to celebrate its 10th birth anniversary. Customers can avail the benefits of the Big 10 Sale till May 18.



Apple

Under its Mobiles and Tablets category, Flipkart offered huge discounts on Apple iPhones. Keeping its promise to sell Apple iPhone 7 at the lowest price during the Big 10 Sale, Flipkart offered the 32 GB variant of the premium phone for as little as 43,999 after a flat discount of Rs 16,001.

The 128 GB and 256 variant were up for grabs for Rs 50,999 and Rs 61,999 respectively. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 19,001 and Rs 18,001 off on these two variants respectively.

Customers can avail Rs 18,001 off on its bigger screen version iPhone 7 Plus (256 GB) which has been priced at Rs 73,999.

You can buy the 32 GB variant (WiFi only) Apple iPad for Rs 24,900 and Apple iPad Pro with similar storage and connectivity options for Rs 46,405.

In laptops, Apple MacBook Air is priced at Rs 53,990, with additional Rs 10,000 off on exchange.



Google Pixel



Google's own smartphone Google Pixel XL is available for Rs 53,999 for 32 GB variant and Rs 62,999 for 128 GB one. Out of the eight variants of the smartphone up for sale under the Big 10 Sale, only three remained in stock when this was written.

Over and above the discount, the Very Silver colour variant, with 32 GB and 128 GB of internal storage options, and Quite Black variant with 128 GB of storage have Rs 21,050 off on exchange.



Lenovo



The 64 GB variant of Lenovo K5 Note is available for Rs 11,499 after a flat discount of Rs 2,000. Lenovo P2 is available with a price tag of Rs 12,999. In tablets section, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64 GB with 10.1 inch screen is available for Rs 37,990 after a discount of Rs 13,000, whereas, the smaller 8 inch variant of the tablet computer is available for Rs 11,990.



Samsung

Flipkart is offering the new Samsung flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus for 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. Apart from this, the e-tailer is offering discounts up to Rs 11,009 on selected Samsung smartphones under its Big 10 Sale.

Also watch:



