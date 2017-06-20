Hike Messenger launches Hike Wallet

Hike Messenger has upgraded the app (5.0) and launched an all-new Hike Wallet. The wallet supports the Unified Payment Interface or UPI, and can be used for free, instant bank-to-bank transfers, instant money transfers via the wallet and phone recharging inside the Messenger. Yes Bank is the brand partner, enabling Hike to launch its wallet and sync the platform with the UPI.

Hike 5.0 is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chief Executive of Hike Messenger, said, "Space constraint on phones is still a large problem in the country and app model is tricky to handle. We have launched news and live sports in the past. With the foundation of payments, why can't we bring micro-payments on the platform?"

The wallet seems to be inspired by the popular Paytm app, especially when it comes to mobile phone recharge and bill payment. One can enter the mobile number or select it from the address book to recharge it. Apple, too, has announced this feature for iOS 11 where users will be able to send money via iMessage on Apple Pay. People sending money via Hike Wallet can do so from wallet balance or by linking to bank accounts.

Hike claims that with 100 million registered users, Hike has become the largest UPI-based platform in India overnight.

The latest update also brings in new features such as Magic selfie, themes, timeline, text to stickers and more. Designed for the youth, the user base here mostly belongs to the 15-24 age group. The company says it has closely worked with the users for the new design and features, and its users have been testing the app for the past couple of months.

