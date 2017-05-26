Xiaomi's pre-order for Redmi Note 4, 4A to begin today

Xiaomi will put up its Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A for pre-order at its website Mi.com from 12:00 in the noon on Friday. The 'brand-new pre-order system' introduced by the Chinese phonemaker will supposedly be preferred by customers who do not want to wait for the next flash sales.

The pre-order system is meant to let customers purchase Xiaomi's signature products without waiting for flash sales, says the company's website. The rules of the event suggest that buyers could pre-order a maximum of two products.

Sadly, this facility does not come with cash on delivery options. Xiaomi is asking buyers looking to pre-order from Mi.com to keep their payment information like credit or debit cards, netbanking or e-wallets prepared beforehand.

The pre-ordered products will be treated as priority dispatches and will be shipped within 5 business days after successful online transaction. In case you change your mind and wish to cancel your order, you can do so before the order is shipped by Xiaomi.

The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 4 has been kept out of the pre-order system and will be sold through a flash sale on May 30. More than two lakh units of the smartphone were sold during the first flash sale.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is priced between a range of Rs 9,999 and 12,999. The 32GB/2GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, 32GB/3GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The third variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which will use a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology. The device will come with 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently cross Redmi Note 3 battery by 25 per cent. The colour options for the Redmi Note 4 include gold, black and dark gray.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A which belongs to the company's budget Redmi smartphone range and features a 5inch HD display. This is a dual SIM smartphone powered by 1.4GHz qual-core Snapdragon 425 processor and is paired with 2GB of RAM. It will be available in 16 GB storage capacity with expandable storage of up to 128GB.

