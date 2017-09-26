74,650 companies registered during first eight months of 2017

According to the monthly information bulletin on corporate sector published by the ministry of company affairs (MCA), around 74,650 new companies were registered during the January-August 2017 period. Of these, a total of 9,413 companies were registered in August 2017 alone. An analysis of registration of new companies during August 2015 to August 2017 indicates that monthly registration of companies has increased after hitting its lowest of 3,994 in April 2016.

The total number of companies registered in India as on 31 August 2017 stood at 1,687,745. Of them 516,565 companies were closed; 1,084 companies were assigned dormant status as per the Companies Act, 2013; 3 companies have not filed their statutory annual filings consecutively for last two years; 5,953 companies were under liquidation; 29,684 companies were in the process of being struck-off and 114 companies were in the process of being re-activated. Taking the above into account, there were 1,134,342 active companies as on 31st August, 2017.

In terms of economic activity, over 5,105 companies were in business services, followed by manufacturing (1,012), trading (783), community, personal & social services (783) and construction (549) during August 2017.

Statewise distribution of registered companies indicates that Maharashtra has the highest number of companies (336,505), followed by Delhi (309,545) and West Bengal (194,398).