Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to enter dairy, apparel business this year

After announcing the launch of its packaged drinking water 'Divya Jal', Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is expected to enter $70 billion dairy sector in India.

According to a Livemint report, Patanjali will launch products in the dairy and apparel business this calendar year.

"With this we will be in 11 categories. The total market size of these two categories will be Rs 20 lakh crore. We will enter both within this year," the report quoted Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, as saying.

"We are number one in trust and we will be number 1 in turnover in a year," Ramdev said.

Taking a dig a multinational companies, Ramdev asked, "What are foreign companies doing for India? What has Hindustan Unilever done for Hindustan, what gate has Colgate opened, and what birds has Nestle given flight to?"

Patanjali is also planning to launch 'swadeshi' line of clothes for men, women and children. Baba Ramdev's homegrown brand is likely to enter the branded apparels market this calendar year.

"Patanjali will have different products in each category-value-for-money clothes for the masses and apparel that would have the snob value meant for the classes," Mint had quoted yoga guru's spokesperson SK Tijarawala, as saying.

In July, the yoga guru entered the Rs 40,000 crore private security market. Patanjali has roped in retired Army and police officers to train recruits who will work as private security guards with Ramdev's Parakram Suraksha Private Limited.

"The company's aim is to instill patriotic fervour among youngsters and create an ambiance conducive for physical and mental development of the trainees," it said.

Not just that, Patanjali Ayurved also plans to enter the restaurant business dominated by McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Subway in India. The new venture will leverage the popularity of the Patanjali brand in the already crowded restaurant market.

The turnover of Patanjali was Rs 10,561 crore in the previous fiscal year and the company aims to double its turnover this year.