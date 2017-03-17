BSNL leaves Airtel, Jio far behind in data race; offers 56GB in just Rs 339

As the battle between the telecom giants becoming intense, it seems BSNL also doesn not want to lag behind. The company has announced new unlimited plans offer double the data offered by Reliance Jio, and includes unlimited free calling its own network.

A customer can buy the data pack for just Rs 339 without any special membership, as it has to be done while acquiring Jio connection, to avail 2GB data and unlimited calls to BSNL network.

The customers will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.

However, the said plan is just for the 3G data and not available in 4G.

"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL said in a statement.

The company said that the data of 2 GB per day is one of the best in the industry. "We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.

Earlier this month, BSNL has introduced new plans for its postpaid users. The company has released a number of promotional offers which can be availed only for a limited period of time. The interesting bit is that most of these promotional offers coincide with Jio's Prime Membership. This plan in specific is called Dil Kholke Bol and is available across all circles in the country.

The fight between new entrant Reliance Jio and the incumbent telecos could become more intense in the days ahead. With every major telecom operator trying to match up to Jio's offers, the competition has gotten fierce in just under six months.