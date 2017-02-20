Desi Haldiram's beats Nestle Maggi, Domino's with Rs 4,000 cr revenue

Desi snack-maker Haldiram's grew 13 per cent clocking a combine revenue of more than Rs 4,000 crore in FY16, according to a report in The Economic Times .

The homegrown snack manufacturer, which had its humble beginnings in a small shop in Rajasthan's Bikaner is also the market leader in traditional snacks.

"The Indian snack major is now twice the size of Hindustan Unilever's packaged food division or Nestle Maggi and larger than the India turnover of the two American fast food rivals Domino's and McDonald's put together," the report said.

"We have increased our reach and developed products in-house that ensure quality control. We also understand Indian palate well and that comes handy while launching new products," the report quotes Kamal Agarwal who is a member of Haldiram's founding family.

India's snacks market, which has long been dominated by potato chips now faces stiff competition from Haldiram's traditional offerings for the Indian palate.