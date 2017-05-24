Flipkart, Rivigo among top 40 breakthrough brands in the world

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and technology-enabled logistics firm Rivigo have made it to the list of top 40 brands globally. The two companies were featured in "Interbrand breakthrough brands", a report published by Interbrand, which is a part of the Omnicom Media Group.

Bangalore-based Flipkart, frequently referred to as 'The Amazon of India', has become a hallmark of growth in Asia, the report said.

"Flipkart has changed the retail landscape in India, providing access to goods in both urban and rural communities at prices that were once unimaginable. The brand is also investing in payment and retail tech across the continent, making it one of the region's biggest Breakthrough catalysts. Recently receiving $1.4 billion from companies including Tencent, eBay, and Microsoft and taking control of eBay India, the brand is set to break through globally," the report added.

"India's logistics brand Rivigo isn't just about logistics: it's about people. The brand improves the working lives of the humans behind its delivery fleets by using big data, IoT sensors, and AI to monitor and manage driver stress and fatigue. With a team of top data scientists, Rivigo is creating systems that increase distance covered and improve turnaround times up to 70 per cent-driving productivity for both its people and its clients," Interbrand said in its report.

The 2017 report was released in partnership with Facebook, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Ready Set Rocket recognizes 40 next-generation, disruptive brands divided according to their valuations.

The report cited a rising middle class in countries like India behind success of quality-focused brands Bira 91 and Paper Boat. "Consumers are also shifting toward brands that prioritize craftsmanship and personalization, with an authentic and differentiated story," it said.

Interbrand's 2017 report chose 40 brands out of over 350 nominations. The study was restricted to brands that are less than 10 years old.

