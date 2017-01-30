Harvard Business School to teach students Paytm's business model

India's e-wallet firm, Paytm's business model has been included as a case study by the India Research Center of the Harvard Business School.

The study titled as 'Paytm: Building a Payments Network', will focus on the company's journey from being an online recharge forum to now building India's largest mobile payments platform.

It will elaborate the fact that how the firm's priority on enabling offline payments for the smallest businesses by using smart phones and QR codes has disrupted the payments ecosystem in India.

The case study is currently in the process of being published and will be available for teaching purposes both within and outside Harvard.



Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm said, "We are on a mission to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy and in turn build a business that India would be proud of. For us, the journey to enable fellow countrymen with digital payments and become a part of financial inclusion has only started right now. It is truly a privilege to have it become a part of the curriculum offered by the prestigious institute."



Professor Sunil Gupta of Harvard Business School said, "Paytm is revolutionizing payments in India and it is a shining example of India's digital future."



Paytm is now accepted by over three million merchants and has over 185 million registered wallet users.

With the launch of the forthcoming Paytm Payments Bank, the company now will soon provide financial inclusion in the form of accounts, loans, insurances and other similar financial products for the banked and under-banked in the country.





