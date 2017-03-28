ICICI Bank partners Truecaller for UPI-based mobile payment

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced a partnership with mobile app firm Truecaller for a new UPI-based mobile payment service.

Called Truecaller Pay, it will allow users of the app to instantly create a UPI id, send money to any UPI id or a mobile number registered with the BHIM app, ICICI Bank said.

It will also enable users to recharge their mobile number from within the Truecaller app itself, it said.

The statement claimed the partnership makes the Truecaller - ICICI Bank platform among India's largest mobile payment platform with 150 million customers of the app gaining access to UPI-based payments.

Any user of Truecaller app, including non-ICICI Bank customers, can link their account of any bank (participating in UPI) to create a UPI id and instantly make payments in a safe and secure manner, it added. All transactions of Truecaller Pay, powered by ICICI Bank, follow two factor authentication as per RBI guidelines for secure transfer of money.

"All sensitive data relating to account details, card details information of users as well as transfer of monies will be securely handled and stored in the state-of-the-art servers of ICICI Bank in line with NPCI and RBI guidelines," it said.

