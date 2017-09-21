I-T Dept raids former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law and Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha

Income Tax officials on Thursday carried out search operations at the residence of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha.

Siddhartha is the owner of the cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day. The raids are still on at over 20 locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Chikmagalur, and Mumbai. Cafe Coffee Day's head office in UB City, Vittal Mallya Road has also been raided.

The Hindu reported that the Income Tax department's search operations were conducted in relation to a new case to verify if there was any undisclosed income and not related to any of the past cases.

Cafe Coffee Day is the largest coffee retail chain in India. VG Siddhartha and his family own a coffee empire that stretches from the 10,000 acres of coffee estates in Chikamagalur, Karnataka. The CCD group has some 918 CCD outlets which spread from Mumbai to Gangtok, from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram.