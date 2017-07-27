ITC Q1 net profit up 7.37% to Rs 2,560.50 crore

Diversified conglomerate ITC today reported an increase of 7.37 per cent in standalone net profit to Rs 2,560.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,384.67 crore for the April-June quarter a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITC's net sales during the period under review was up 4.29 per cent to Rs 13,722.21 crore, as against Rs 13,156.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses were up 3.34 per cent to Rs 10,332.61 crore, as against Rs 9,998.18 crore of Q1 FY 2016-17.

Shares of ITC today settled at Rs 288.65 on BSE, down 1.62 per cent from previous close.