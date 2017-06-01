MakeMyTrip faces Twitterati's ire after co-founder beef remarks

Days after the BJP-led government banned the sale of cows for slaughter in animal markets, travel portal MakeMyTrip faced the ire of Twitter trolls when co-founder Keyur Joshi put out some tweets on the cattle slaughter ban issue.

Joshi, whose tweets caused a huge uproar on the microblogging site Twitter, later apologised before shutting off his social media account.

"If Hinduism takes away right to choice of food, I rather not be a Hindu. @narendramodi @BJP4India can't decide what people eat," Joshi tweeted.

Joshi's tweets led to several Twitter trolls calling for uninstalling the MakeMyTrip app.

He's co-founder of @makemytrip and hates being born a Hindu

Sanghis must not uninstall or downrate his app @KeyurJoshi_pic.twitter.com/EPC8vD4OrY - Eminent Intellectual (@padhalikha) May 31, 2017

Soon after the backlash, Joshi withdrew his comments and said that his views were personal and not aimed at hurting any sentiments.

To douse the fire on Twitter, MakeMyTrip issued a statement saying, "the views expressed by Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts and do not reflect the views of MakeMyTrip. He is not a current employee of MMT."



In the past Snapchat had faced a similar backlash when Twitter users started uninstalling the app after founder's 'poor India' comments.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's alleged comment on disinterest in expanding the business to "poor countries" like India lead to the ratings of popular app drop to a 'single star' from an apparent 'five star' on the App Store.