Maruti factory violence case: 31 convicted, 117 acquitted by Haryana Court; here's what happened on July 18, 2012

A Haryana district court on Friday convicted 31 people and acquitted 117 others in the 2012 Maruti Suzuki factory violence case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Gurugram District Court gave the verdict.



The court will announce the quantum of punishment for the convicted workers later in the afternoon.

On July 18, 2012, violent clashes took place between the workers and management during which Awanish Kumar Dev, HR Manager at the company's Manesar plant was charred to death and several other executives were injured.



Around 148 workers were arrested and charged with the murder of Dev. They also faced charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, assault, and trespass among other sections of the penal code.

After the clash, around 546 workers were laid off. The case was in court for the last five years.



What happened in Manesar in 2012 and other related facts: