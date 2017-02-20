Maruti Suzuki launches limited edition Ertiga: Price, feature and availability

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the launch of the Ertiga Limited Edition.

Launched in 2012, over three lakh Ertiga MPV have been sold by the company till date. Riding on the success of compact design, technology like SHVS, automatic transmission, comfort and features, Ertiga, the company claims, is the country's most loved compact MPV.

The Limited Edition Ertiga comes with a new blend of style and comfort with innovation in exteriors and interiors. The car comes with a new body colour, alloy wheels, wooden finish interior styling kit, premium seat covers and plush interiors with glistening accent finish. Apart from this, it gets the VVT engine and SHVS (Smart Hybrid) diesel technology which helps provide a better mileage.

Introducing the Ertiga Limited Edition Mr. R. S. Kalsi, Executive Director Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Ertiga is a complete MPV package which offers space, versatility, technology and convenience. The all-new features of Ertiga Limited Edition highlight the company's focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight. Customers have always loved the Ertiga for its elegant style, contemporary looks and flexibility. This Limited Edition will further strengthen brand Ertiga."

This Limited Edition Ertiga will be available only in the VXi and VDi variants in three colours Exquisite Maroon (new), Silky Silver and Superior White. Ertiga Limited Edition is available in the price range of Rs 7.85 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh ex-showroom, New Delhi.

