More layoffs: Microsoft to cut 4,000 jobs outside US

Software giant Microsoft on Thursday confirmed speculations that had been doing rounds. Microsoft said that it would cut about 4,000 jobs in its sales and marketing department. Microsoft also said that the job cut would be likely outside the United States.

A Microsoft spokesperson said in an email on Thursday that the company is implementing changes to better serve its customers and partners.

"Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated. Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re- deployment in others," the spokesperson told PTI in an emailed statement.

While, the Microsoft spokesperson denied to elaborate the information any further to confirm any specifics, a report in the New York Times said the overhauling of technology giant led by India-born Satya Nadella will cut 3,000 to 4,000 jobs, mostly outside the US.

The company has already communicated its decision to the affected employees.

"This is being done mainly to evolve the skill sets we need," Frank Shaw, a Microsoft spokesman, said in the NYT report.

Last week, Microsoft had described a realignment of its sales and marketing arm, which employs about 50,000 people worldwide.

In an internal email last week, Judson Althoff, a Microsoft executive vice president, described the reorganisation and its rationale.

He wrote that there was "an enormous USD 4.5 trillion market opportunity" for Microsoft in the coming years.

Microsoft has 71,000 employees in the US and 121,000 employees around the globe.



