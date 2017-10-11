Ola raises $1.1 billion in latest funding round; to close another $1 billion

Ride-hailing service Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd) on Wednesday said it has raised $1.1 billion in funding led by Chinese internet major Tencent Holdings Limited. Japan's SoftBank, an existing investor in Ola, along with new US-based financial investors participated in this round. "Tencent Holdings will bring significant expertise to Ola as it furthers its leadership position across the mobility market in India. Ola is also in 'advanced talks' with other investors to close an additional $1 billion as part of the current financing round, concluding a total raise of over $2 billion," Ola said in a press statement.

The new funding round is likely to strengthen Ola's position against the US-based rival Uber Technologies. Cab-hailing companies Ola and Uber are locked in a bitter battle to expand their market share in India. Homegrown ride-sharing service Ola and the US-based Uber have spent millions of dollars in driver incentives and discounted rides for customers.

"We are thrilled to have Tencent Holdings join us as new partners in our mission to build mobility for a billion Indians. The transportation and mobility industries are seeing huge changes globally. Our ambition is to build a globally competitive and futuristic transportation system in India that will support and accelerate a nation on the move," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola.

It, however, did not disclose the time period when the funding was raised or the timeline for the closure of the total $2 billion round. Ola also did not reveal the valuations at which funds were raised.

With its latest round of funding, Ola will be making strategic investments in supply, technology, and innovations to build for the unique transportation needs. The company will make significant technology investments into Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to solve for India's unique mobility problems, Ola said.

"Ola's unique local offerings are tailored to India's burgeoning transportation needs. The strategic partnership with Ola makes it possible for Tencent to be part of the fast-growing ride-hailing space in the country. We look forward to helping Ola further develop India's transportation solutions," said Martin Lau, President of Tencent Holdings.

According to industry sources, who did not wish to be named as the discussions are private, the $1.1 billion came in over the last 4-6 months in tranches. The additional USD 1 billion funding is also likely to be closed in the next few weeks, they added.

ANI Technologies, which operates Ola, counts among its investors names like SoftBank Group, Tiger Global, Sequoia India and Accel Partners US.

While ANI Technologies is not a publicly-traded company, according to regulatory documents, its revenues registered a stellar growth at Rs 758.23 crore during 2015-16 compared to Rs 103.77 crore in the previous fiscal.

However, Ola suffered a consolidated loss of over Rs 2,311 crore -- about Rs 6 crore a day -- during that fiscal on account of heavy advertising and promotional expenses and other costs.

Indian tech companies have raised billions of dollars in funding this year. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank had pumped in $ 1.4 billion (over Rs 9,079 crore) in Indian digital payments platform, Paytm. Internet giant SoftBank, in what is seen as the biggest ever private investment in an Indian technology company, pumped in $2.5 billion in e-commerce major Flipkart.