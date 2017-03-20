PVR ties up with HP India to launch virtual reality lounge at theatres

PVR cinemas has tied up with HP India to launch Asia's first VR lounge at the ECX mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Movie goers can enjoy a mix of movie trailers, games and other interactive content like action sports and drama at four such VR docks located at the theatre.

Initially free for the first 15 days, tickets will be priced at Rs 100 for a 15 minute session in these docks.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was the special guest at the inaugural event on Monday. While Ranbir Kapoor found the whole VR experience " mind blowing" , he feared that it might take away audience from movie theatres as they may get hooked to the VR experience.

While VR Content is truly immersive, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said that "VR will not drive away people away from movie watching, as it can't be viewed for more than 15 minutes at a stretch due to headset weight and feeling of dizziness. Hence people can experience VR while waiting for their film to begin."

This technology tie up marks the beginning of 10 such projects across India. PVR will launch 10 more such lounge across India, with three each in Delhi and Bengaluru.

"HP's innovation in the area of VR is yet another first from us where we continuously strive to provide the latest technology and world class experience to our customers," added Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The VR Docks use HP Omen desktops & laptops along with HTC headsets and controllers.

"We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experience. VR opens limitless possibilities of pure entertainment," CMD of PVR Ajay Bijli said.

PVR has reportedly also tied up with Bahubali producers to show their new trailer in VR.