Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal and Vinod Khosla feature in Forbes 100 Greatest Living Business Minds list

Forbes magazine has included three Indians into the list of world's 100 Greatest Living Business Minds. In its special centennial issue, the celebrated magazine named Chairman Emeritus of over $100 Billion Tata Group Ratan Tata, Arcelor Mittal CEO and Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla in the greatest ever collection of business essayists and greatest ever portrait portfolio in business history.

In the world's 100 Greatest Living Business Minds, Forbes sought people who have either created something with a lasting impact on the world or innovated in a way that transcends their given field. On Tuesday, Forbes unveiled its special centennial issue which highlights essays, lessons and ideas from the world's 100 Greatest Living Business Minds.

Speaking on the list, Forbes magazine editor Randall Lane said: "In assembling what we believe to be the greatest-ever collection of business essayists and portraits, featuring the 100 greatest living business minds and their lessons for the next 100 years, we think this issue would make our founder BC Forbes proud."

Forbes included Ratan Tata's quote: "Be passionate in areas relevant to you, and be a voice that is respected and abreast of developments." Ratan Tata joined Tata Group in 1961 and continued to steer the global business conglomerate till 2012. Ratan Tata turned around the group companies and under his watch, the group's revenues grew over 40 times.

Another industrialist who has been named in the list is Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. He is the Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal which is the world's largest manufacturer of steel. The Magazine also published Mittal's most inspirational quote: "Every industry today has to fight complacency, prepare to see the disruption coming and then be flexible enough to adapt swiftly." Mittal was honoured with the Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. His net worth was in 2016 estimated at USD 8.4 billion.

India-born American businessman Vinod Khosla is the third Indian to enter the list. He is the founder of Khosla Ventures which focuses on early stage companies in the Internet, computing, mobile, silicon technology, biotechnology, healthcare and clean technology sectors. The firm is based in California and manages approximately USD 1 billion of investor capital. In the special issue, Forbes published Vinod Khosla's quote which says: "I explicitly don't build or guard my reputation. I believe in telling it like it is and not worrying about it."