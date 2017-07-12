Sales galore: Flipkart takes on Amazon India, offers discounts upto 80%

It is raining sales! Shortly after the pre-GST clearance sale, Amazon surprised us with its first ever Prime Day Sale in India and now its Flipkart's turn.

Keeping up with its rival Amazon India, Flipkart has announced a sale festival with deal and discounts upto 80 per cent.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year will go on sale today, priced at Rs 9,999. It will be available in all three colour variants - Gold, Black and Dark Grey.

Flipkart has also stated that it guarantees a buyback option for the Redmi Note 4.

Samsung phones & other electronics

Further, prices of Samsung phones have been slashed by Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy On5, Rs 500 on the Galaxy On7 and more.

The online marketplace has given a 35 per cent discount on automatic washing machines too.

There is a flat 30 per cent off on Fossil watches and nearly 50 per cent off on Micromax 50 inch full HD LED TV.

Apparels

Women's wear, footwear and lingerie are selling at 70 per cent discount, jewellery sets at Rs 800 and other offers on beauty and wellness products.

Flipkart is also offering great deals across its range of clothes, footwear, kitchen appliances and more.

Some of the brands that are selling at good prices are Adidas, Puma, Levi's, Hidesign and Sony.

EMI options

Citi Bank customers are entitled to additional savings on EMI options with their Citi Bank credit cards.

For customers looking at EMI deals, TV sets have zero cost on EMI transactions, some even with cashback offers.

Shoppers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards get an extra 10 per cent off while customers also stand a chance to win 15 per cent cashback if they use PhonePe - Flipkart's own UPI-based payment app.